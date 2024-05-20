Overheard In Bhopal: Angry IPS Officers, Disinclined To Work, Following Footsteps & More |

Face to face

The government's working has picked up pace immediately after polling for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Because the Model Code of Conduct has been in force, the government failed to act fast to remove a retired officer from a position. As there were some legal problems, the government's plans to remove him before the election had fallen through. The government is again trying to strip him off the post. What can be done against this retired officer? The higher-ups are mulling over it. They are ferreting out the cases against himand rummaging through the documents related to his previous tenure in office. By all means, the government wants to get rid of him, because a large number of people in the corridors of power are put out with this retired officer. Many decisions are pending in the organisation where he is working. He has pulled the plug on many important projects. The Sahib works on his own, and is not easily going to give up the position.The situation has brought both parties nose to nose.

Following footsteps

An about-to-retire officer is following the footsteps of a former chief secretary (CS). Just before his retirement, the then CS handed over the government's bungalow to move in the quiet corner of his home. Likewise, an additional chief secretary (ACS) has left the government's bungalow before his retirement. He, too, has preferred the tranquil spot of his home to a government house just before retirement. Now, he is trying to cut short his dependence on the government. Inspired by these two officers, many others are planning to shift to their own houses. A few officers, who have still some times to retire or are about to retire, also plan to leave government bungalows and shift to their own houses. Such officers are building houses to shift there from the government bungalows immediately after retirement.

Changes ahead

The stage is set for the transfer of a few divisional commissioners after the Election Commission lifts the Model Code of Conduct that it enforced parliamentary poll. An officer, who has been elevated to the position of Principal Secretary (PS) and is holding the charge oft wo divisions, may be shifted to another place. Because the Sahib has strong connections with the RSS, he is set to be transferred as PS to an important department. It is heard that he has set his eyes on two departments, and may get one. A few other divisional commissioners are also in the queue for transfer. As oneáof them is going to retire next month, another officer may be transferred to the divisionin his place. On the other hand, a commissioner is not keen on staying in the division where another officer may be shifted. There is a volley of complaints against an officer who may also be removed. Hence, new officers can be seen in the divisions.

Angry IPS officers

IPS officers are unhappy with the Principal Secretary (PS) of a department. One day, the PS went to inspect the police headquarters. He not only examined the functioning of different branches there but also issued instructions to the officers, present on the occasion. IAS officers do not generally inspect this place. At many departments housed in the police headquarters, there are officers, senior to the PS. So, they were opposed to such an inspection. Some of them have even taken exception to it. But, because of the PS's rude behaviour, nobody said anything on his face. Before this, the officer posted in the department where the PS is working now had fine relations with his IPS colleagues. They are, however, unhappy with the attitude of the present PS. There are reports that the PS is averse to staying in the department. He is trying to get out of it by any means. It is said that the IPS officers' resentment against him will smoothen his way to getting rid of the department.

Disinclined to work

Two IAS officers in a departmentáare not taking interest in work. The PS wants to bid goodbye to the department before long. After the transfer of power in the state, the PS was stripped off an important department. The PS never expected the government to remove him from the mainstream administration and transfer him to the present office. He is working hard for transfer after the election results are out. But his efforts to get posting to another department may not be easy, because there are reports that the top brass is angry with him. Likewise, another IAS officer is unable to appreciate the reasons for his transferáto the present office. The officer is highly influential. And what is more, his relationship with his senior colleagues is very smooth. Thus, he also wants to go to another department after the election results are out. Posted in the same department, both officers are individually lobbying for transfer.

At sixes and sevens

Everything is at sixes and sevens in an important department. Two IAS officers working there under a Principal Secretary (PS) are not on good terms with him . Both of them got posting to the department by using their clouts. The fighting has entailed utter chaos in the department which cannot deal with important matters. Because the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, the mess the department is in has not gone public, but once it is lifted, the run-in between these two officers will deepen. Both of them posted under the PS want to lay their hands on backhanders. For this reason, they are keen to take a few decisions. On the contrary, though the PS is against doing any backstage deals, he is indecisive. About the PS it is said that the notes he writes on files may even confuse the officers of his own department where his absurd comments have already set off many interesting stories. In the coming days, PS has to pay for the goings-on in the department. Any day, he may be asked to say goodbye to his present place of his posting.