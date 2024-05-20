Manali Murder Case: Man Who Hacked His Paramour To Death Was Married With A Son

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New developments are relentlessly emerging in the murder case of the woman hailing from the city, Sheetal Kaushal. Manali’s senior police officials told Free Press that the accused man, Vinod Thakur, who was in a relationship with Kaushal and hacked her to death on May 15, was married from before. Earlier, on Sunday, Thakur had confessed to killing Kaushal, as she had been insisting him to live with her, and had been mounting pressure on him for marriage.

Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) of Manali, KD Sharma told Free Press that the police team recreated the crime scene along with Thakur on Sunday, to gather more details about the cold-blooded murder. The police took Thakur to the room number 302 of the hotel, where he and Kaushal had been staying. Thakur told the cops that Kaushal was reluctant to go to Bhopal, and was insisting him to live with her. He thereafter strangled the woman to death, and stuffed her body into a bag. He added that after fleeing from the hotel due to suspicion by the hotel staffers, he had thrown Kaushal’s cell phone into the bushes nearby. The police seized her cell phone too.

Accused has a son too, he separated from his family: Police sources

Other sources in the Manali police, requesting anonymity from Free Press, confirmed that Thakur is married. They further informed that he has a two-and-a-half-year-old son too, and used to have arguments with his wife daily, owing to which his wife left him. She resides with her son in Haryana’s Palwal, sources said. The sources also underscored that Thakur is of a truculent demeanour.

Thakur planned murder minutes before checking out to avoid decomposition of body: DSP Sharma

Manali DSP KD Sharma said that Thakur purchased the bag inside which he had stuffed Sheetal’s body, from a market in Manali itself, as he had pre-planned the murder. He added that Thakur strangled Sheetal to death minutes before checking out of the hotel to avoid the decomposition of her body. He went on to say that the shop from where Thakur had purchased the bag has also been identified.