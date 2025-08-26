Kaliyasot Dam Gates Opened A Month Ago, Green Activists Cry Foul; 3.7 MCM Water Released In A Day From 2 Gates | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kaliyasot dam gates were opened a month ago, that is, in July end though Bhopal has not received normal rainfall so far.

Around 3.7 million cubic metres of water was released with opening two gates in a day, according to water resources department official Ashutosh Yadav who is also incharge of Kaliyasot dam.

“Gate number 7 and gate number 8 were opened on July 29 and care was taken to maintain the water holding capacity up to 60 per cent in rainy season,” he added.

Meanwhile, green activists have raised concern charging officials concerned with protecting encroachers who are run restaurants, farm house and other business activities in the catchment area.

About 30-35 restaurants operate in catchment of Kaliyasot River. As per the government’s action taken report (ATR) submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT), 126 encroachments were identified on the government land in the vicinity of Kaliyasot and Kerwa reservoirs. Besides, there are over 650 encroachers along bank of Kaliyasot River.

Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Kaliyasot dam gates were opened to release water on the pretext of holding a trial. Trial is held for a few hours but it was carried out for whole day and much water was released to oblige those who run their business in catchment area.”

Environmentalist SC Pandey said, “There are over 650 encroachments on bank of Kaliyasot River. It is a tactic to save them in monsoon. This is reason, the administration opened two gates of Kaliyasot dam before Upper Lake attained FTL.”