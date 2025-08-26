90% Ganesha Idols Made Of PoP, Hued In Plastic Colours; Sellers Say People Prefer PoP Idols As They Are Cheaper, Better Looking |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 90% of idols of Lord Ganesha made of plaster of paris (PoP) are being sold as clay idols, Mitti ke Ganesh, in the city. The shopkeepers are using the term ‘chalk-mitti’ for PoP to confuse buyers.

Some sellers claim their idols are made of clay and are brought from Kolkata, Amravati, Betul and Pen, a Maharashtra town known for its fine Ganesha idols. The idols on sale, however, are either pure PoP or PoP mixed with a little clay, painted with plastic colours.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav will begin on Wednesday and markets are flooded with idols of the Lord. Idols meant for installation at public places by Ganeshotsav Samitis are transported directly from the workshops. Devotees who install idols in their houses and institutions like schools, colleges, coaching classes, banks purchase idols from retail shops.

Despite all the talk of eco-friendly idols, the situation on the ground remains unchanged. The height of idols being sold from retail shops ranges from six inches to three feet. They are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 10,000.

Idols priced between Rs 251 and Rs 4,000 are available at the shop of Jagdish Kumar Prajapati in New Market. “Clay idols cost almost double of PoP idols and sculpting them takes twice as long. So, the buyers and the makers both prefer PoP idols,” he says.

“People don’t like clay idols,” says Ayush Prajapati whose temporary shop is located near Khedapati Hanuman Mandir in New Market. “Logon ko chamak-damak pasand hai,” he adds.

Imarti Bai, another seller in New Market, says, “People prefer chalk-mitti idols.” Her idols are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 5,000.

Non-polluting, eco-friendly

Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, painted with plastic colours, pollute the water bodies when they are immersed in them after the end of the festival. That is why eco-friendly clay idols painted with natural colours are being promoted.