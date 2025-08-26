VIDEO: 'Go For Mitti-Made' Ganpati Idols This Year,' Bhopal Municipal Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi Appeals For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Utsav

VIDEO: Municipal Corporation Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi Appeals For Clay Ganesh Idols This Year | (Freepik)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi appealed all to go for 'mitti ke ganpati' (clay Ganpati idols) this year.

He shared a video on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, urging all to ditch idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), other atificial substances, and encouraged for the eco-friendly celebrations.

Preserving environment with tradition

Suryavanshi stressed that using clay idols will not only help our water resources stay clean, but will also act as a step towards preserving India's cultural and traditional heritage.

Clay idols can easily break down in water while immersing that reduces water pollution and protects water lives. As compared to idols constructed from man-made materials which give out poisonous chemicals into rivers and lakes.

Call for collective responsibility

He also emphasized that the festivals were intended to promote social harmony respecting nature as well as heritage.

Through the use of clay idols, the citizens can make their city cleaner and a healthier world for generations to come.

'Religion & Resposibility'

Kishan Suryavanshi has asked every home to participate in this movement by adopting environmental-friendly practices during the festival.

He named it a move towards fusing religion with responsibility, making sure that faithfulness to Lord Ganesha also reflects care for the environment.