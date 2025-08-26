 No Relief For 13% On-Hold Candidates, MPPSC Tells SC; Commission Says Plea Based On Wrong Interpretation Of Law
The Commission argued that petitioners are not entitled to any relief

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Supreme Court of India | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development in the 27% OBC reservation case, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, strongly opposing any relief to candidates whose selection is on hold under the interim 13% quota freeze.

The Commission argued that petitioners are not entitled to any relief, interim or otherwise, as their plea is based on misinterpretation of law and incorrect application of judicial precedents. The Supreme Court has already scheduled the next hearing in the matter for September 23.

According to the affidavit, only 87% of advertised posts have been filled using the reservation formula of 16% SC, 20% ST and 14% OBC. For the remaining 13% posts under dispute, MPPSC proposed two separate lists, one exclusively for OBC candidates under the full 27% reservation, and the other comprising unreserved candidates.

“MPPSC is merely a recruiting agency that selects candidates as per conditions laid down by the State of Madhya Pradesh. It should remain neutral instead of opposing the petitioners,” said senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur, criticising the Commission’s stance.

The petitions before the Supreme Court seek full implementation of 27% reservation for OBCs in state recruitment exams conducted by MPPSC. The 13% hold represents the additional quota pending judicial clearance.

