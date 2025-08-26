 Madhya Pradesh August 26 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Neemuch-Mandsaur, Drizzle To Continue In Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh August 26 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Neemuch-Mandsaur, Drizzle To Continue In Bhopal

MP’s rain quota almost full, only 1.5 inches needed; deficient rain in western MP

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh August 26 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert in Neemuch-Mandsaur, Drizzle In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for western part of Madhya Pradesh— Neemuch and Mandsaur districts of Ujjain division.

The system that caused rainfall across northern Madhya Pradesh on Monday will weaken from Tuesday limiting heavy showers to these two districts.

Light Rain in Bhopal and Other Regions

Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam, Pachmarhi and several other districts witnessed light rainfall on Monday. The capital saw about half an hour of drizzle in the afternoon. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for light rain in many districts over the next three days.

article-image
Current Weather (11:00 AM)

Current Weather (11:00 AM)

Statewide rainfall status

Since the arrival of the monsoon on 16 June, Madhya Pradesh has recorded an average rainfall of 35.5 inches, which is 6.9 inches more than expected till now (28.6 inches).

The state’s seasonal average is 37 inches which meaning 96% of the quota is complete.

With just 1.5 inches more, MP will meet its full quota.

Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions lead

Eastern and northern Madhya Pradesh—Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, Gwalior, and Chambal regions have seen rainfall. Out of eight districts in Gwalior-Chambal, seven have crossed their quota.

article-image

Districts with highest rainfall

Guna – 53.3 inches

Mandla – 52.7 inches

Ashoknagar – 50.3 inches

Raisen – 49.7 inches

Sheopur – 49.5 inches

Deficient Rain in Western MP

While the eastern and northern regions are water-rich, western Madhya Pradesh lags behind. Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Shajapur have received less than 20 inches of rain so far.

