Liquor Worth ₹12 Lakh Seized During Raid At Farmhouse In MP's Sagar; Ex-Minister Warns Against Misusing His Name In Illegal Activities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar police raided a farmhouse and seized liquor worth Rs 12 lakh on Sunday. The farmhouse belongs to the nephew of former minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur.

The ex-minister said that did not have any business partnership with any of his relatives. Reports said the Baheria police of Sagar district on Sunday raided the farmhouse of Rudra Pratap Singh Thakur, son of late Mahip Singh and found a huge quantity of liquor stored in the rooms. The cost of the liquor is around Rs 12 lakh.

A political storm broke out in the district following the raid.

Bhupendra Singh, through an advocate, issued a clarification that the property was divided among the family and all family members were doing their work accordingly.

They were into business as well as agriculture and were individually responsible if any issue cropped up. The former minister also said that if anyone used his name, legal action may be taken against that person.