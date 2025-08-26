 Madhya Pradesh: Controversial Deori Municipal Chairperson Neha Jain Removed
Madhya Pradesh: Controversial Deori Municipal Chairperson Neha Jain Removed

As many as 12 councillors opened a front against her, accusing her of acting arbitrarily

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Controversial Deori Municipal Chairperson Neha Jain Removed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government removed the controversial chairperson of Deori Nagar Palika (Sagar district) Neha Jain on Monday for not discharging her duties properly.

BJP MLA from Deori assembly seat, Brijbihari Pateria and 12 councillors of the municipality were consistently demanding her removal, levelling various allegations against her.

The issue had also rocked the last assembly session and urban administration department minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had assured that stern action would be taken in the matter.

“On the contrary, BJP MLA from Sagar Shailendra Jain tried to save her till the last minute but to no avail,” said sources.

The row involving Neha Alkesh Jain had been going on for long. As many as 12 councillors opened a front against her, accusing her of acting arbitrarily. Interestingly, they received strong support from MLA Brijbehari Pateria.

When contacted, Pateria told the Free Press that there were charges of gross irregularities against the chairperson. “The councillors did not have confidence in her. She had not convened council meetings for the past two years,” he said.

