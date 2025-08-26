Global Bully Was Mounting Pressure On Signing Pact In Farm Sector: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Global Bully Was Mounting Pressure On Signing Pact In Farm Sector: Shivraj Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh took the US to task without mentioning its name for imposing 25% more tariffs on India by its President Donald Trump. Chouhan made the statement at the convocation of the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) on Monday.

Chouhan said a bully of the world was mounting pressure on India to ink a pact in the agriculture sector. “He has told us to open our market, but if we open our agriculture market, what will happen to our farmers?” Chouhan said.

Their farmers have thousands of hectares, and they use GM seeds, he said, adding that they offer different subsidies. “Our farmers cannot compete with theirs,” Chouhan said.

According to Chouhan, they thought India would be scared of their bullying tactics. But it is New India which keeps national interests above everything, he said.

He said to the students, “Your livelihood will continue, but do not leave the country. You give your knowledge to nation building.” India is progressing by leaps and bounds, and there is no dearth of talents and knowledge in the country, he said.

“Your thought should not be limited to getting jobs, because your education is not only meant for you but also for the country and society,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the youths the Swadeshi Mantra, and 140 crore people can change the country if they wish, he said.

At the function, 423 students were given the bachelor's degrees. Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar and chairperson of IISER Arvind Natu were present at the function.