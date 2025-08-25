 Madhya Pradesh: Abducted Teenage Girl Rescued, Four Among Woman Held
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Abducted Teenage Girl Rescued, Four Among Woman Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday have arrested four people, including a young woman and a hotel operator, for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl. All four accused were produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody, Kolar police said.

According to the police station in-charge Sanjay Soni, on August 21, a local resident lodged a complaint stating that his 17-year-old daughter had gone out to drop her friend but never returned home.

Despite extensive search, the girl could not be found. The complainant further informed police that his daughter was in contact with a youth named Sumit Upadhyay. Based on this information, police registered a missing person’s case and launched an investigation, said Soni.

During the inquiry, it came to fore that the girl had been lured and abducted. The case was subsequently upgraded with serious charges, including sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have arrested Nitya Thakre alias Nivedita (22) a resident of Chhindwara; Sumit Upadhyay (18) Shahpura resident; Pranav Raybole (20), resident of Kolar Road and Amit Verma (32), hotel operator, resident of Arera Colony

The officer said that the police team acted promptly, rescuing the minor girl safely and taking the accused into custody. Following the hearing, all four were sent to jail.

