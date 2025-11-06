 MP News: State-Run Amarkantak Thermal Power Station Unit 5 Operates Non-Stop For 400 Days
MP News: State-Run Amarkantak Thermal Power Station Unit 5 Operates Non-Stop For 400 Days

The state owned Amarkantak Thermal Power Station (ATPS), Chachai, of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL), has earned the distinction of being the first power generation unit in the history of the state to operate continuously for 400 days.

FP News Service
Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state owned Amarkantak Thermal Power Station (ATPS), Chachai, of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL), has earned the distinction of being the first power generation unit in the history of the state to operate continuously for 400 days. This unit number 5 of 210 megawatt of the plant has been consistently generating power since October 1, 2024. 

Last month, on October 4, the unit achieved the milestone of non-stop power generation for 365 days (one year). The uninterrupted operation of Unit 5 provided stability to the state's power grid and ensured smooth electricity supply to domestic and industrial consumers. This achievement not only strengthened the credibility of MPPGCL but also became a source of inspiration for other thermal power units in the state.

Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Neeraj Mandloi and Managing Director of MPPGCL, Manjeet Singh, expressed their delight and congratulated the team on the success and achievement of Unit Number 5 of Amarkantak Thermal Power Station, Chachai. 

They stated that this achievement is the biggest example of dedication, hard work and commitment of the operation and maintenance engineers and personnel of Amarkantak Thermal Power Station, Chachai. The unit also achieved an outstanding Plant Availability Factor (PAF) of 98.26 per cent and an excellent Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 94.58 per cent. 

MPPGCL managing director Manjeet Singh said that results like those of Unit Number 5 of Amarkantak Thermal Power Station can be achieved through collective effort, disciplined work ethic and high technical competence. 

The continuous and uninterrupted power generation by this unit for 400 days has also shattered the notion that thermal power units of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company cannot deliver such spectacular performance.

Continuous operation for one year without interruption is an extremely challenging task for any thermal power unit, requiring precise maintenance of the boiler, turbine, generator and auxiliary systems, continuous monitoring and quick resolution of technical issues.

