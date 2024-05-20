 MP: Heated Argument Erupts Between RTO & NTPC Manager Over Overloaded Trucks In Narsinghpur, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Heated Argument Erupts Between RTO & NTPC Manager Over Overloaded Trucks In Narsinghpur, Visuals Surface

MP: Heated Argument Erupts Between RTO & NTPC Manager Over Overloaded Trucks In Narsinghpur, Visuals Surface

The dispute centers on allegations of overloaded vehicles in the area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a video from Narsinghpur, a heated argument between a district transport officer and Deputy General Manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has sparked attention on Monday. The dispute centers on allegations of overloaded vehicles in the area.

Read Also
Bhopal: 50 Police Personnel To Get DG Commendation Roll And Disc Awards; Presentation On May 22
article-image

The argument happened between Jitendra Sharma, the local transport officer, and Ashish Verma, the manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation.

In a video, Verma expressed frustration, alleging Sharma of unnecessarily arguing. Verma claims that despite all their vehicles being unloaded and the city facing overloading issues, Sharma continues to insist on arguing. Verma urged the government to address the corruption allegedly present in the Regional Transport Office (RTO), stating his intention to escalate the matter to the High Court.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Dies Of Tiger Attack, CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹8L Compensation
article-image

"Overloading is happening in all over Narsinghpur, and it's happening all over MP, but they only seem to care about it here. This is just a way to harass us," Verma stated.

He also pointed out the government and urged to avoid such corruption practices from the area.

Urging the government, he said, "I plead with you to address the corruption happening in the RTO. Please rectify it."

The incident occurred at the NTPC plant situated in the legislative assembly area of Gadarwara.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: State Braces For Severe Heatwave; Datia Records 47.5°C, Heat Wave Alerts Issued...

MP Weather Update: State Braces For Severe Heatwave; Datia Records 47.5°C, Heat Wave Alerts Issued...

Bhopal Crime: Man Shot, Stabbed By Armed Gang; Police Arrests Five Culprits

Bhopal Crime: Man Shot, Stabbed By Armed Gang; Police Arrests Five Culprits

MP: Heated Argument Erupts Between RTO & NTPC Manager Over Overloaded Trucks In Narsinghpur, Visuals...

MP: Heated Argument Erupts Between RTO & NTPC Manager Over Overloaded Trucks In Narsinghpur, Visuals...

Relatives And Locals Block Road To Protest Paan Shop Owner's Murder In Jabalpur; Demand Accused To...

Relatives And Locals Block Road To Protest Paan Shop Owner's Murder In Jabalpur; Demand Accused To...

Manali Murder Case: Man Who Hacked His Paramour To Death Was Married With A Son

Manali Murder Case: Man Who Hacked His Paramour To Death Was Married With A Son