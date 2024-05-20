MP: Heated Argument Erupts Between RTO & NTPC Manager Over Overloaded Trucks In Narsinghpur, Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a video from Narsinghpur, a heated argument between a district transport officer and Deputy General Manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has sparked attention on Monday. The dispute centers on allegations of overloaded vehicles in the area.

'Overloading Is Happening In All Over MP, But They Only Seem To Care About it Here,' Claims NTPC Manager During Heated Argument With Local Transport Officer

The argument happened between Jitendra Sharma, the local transport officer, and Ashish Verma, the manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation.

In a video, Verma expressed frustration, alleging Sharma of unnecessarily arguing. Verma claims that despite all their vehicles being unloaded and the city facing overloading issues, Sharma continues to insist on arguing. Verma urged the government to address the corruption allegedly present in the Regional Transport Office (RTO), stating his intention to escalate the matter to the High Court.

"Overloading is happening in all over Narsinghpur, and it's happening all over MP, but they only seem to care about it here. This is just a way to harass us," Verma stated.

He also pointed out the government and urged to avoid such corruption practices from the area.

Urging the government, he said, "I plead with you to address the corruption happening in the RTO. Please rectify it."

The incident occurred at the NTPC plant situated in the legislative assembly area of Gadarwara.