Indore ₹58 Cr Fake Bill Scam : 5 State Employees, 6 Contractors Fall Into Cop Dragnet

Indore Fake Bill Scam: 5 Government Employees, 6 Contractors Arrested In ₹58 Cr. Scam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five government employees and six contractors have been arrested in the Indore Fake Bill Scam. The scam involved presenting fake bills of around Rs 58 crore to the Indore Municipal Corporation without laying the drainage lines in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to PTI, the continued investigation reveals that contractors submitted counterfeit invoices totaling approximately Rs 58 crore to the civic authorities for purported drainage line installations. Out of which bills amounting to Rs.38 crore have been paid by the civic body.

Additionally, Rs 70 lakh, which had been deposited into the suspects' bank accounts, has been frozen. Furthermore, efforts are underway to gather information about their properties for potential attachment actions.

Police has also assembled a team of 12 investigators to look further into the other bank accounts and lockers of the accused.

According to a statement by a police spokesman, authorities have detained six contractors and five government personnel, including an executive engineer.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the fraudulent billing practices allegedly perpetrated by contractors in collusion with government personnel.

While the inquiry is still ongoing, attempts are also being made to find and capture five other contractors who are now evading capture.