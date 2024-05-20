Spectacular Debut: IIM Indore Bags 3rd Rank Among IIMs And 61st In FT Executive Open Rankings-2024

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai with senior officials from foreign participating in the executive education programme at the institute. | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Making a spectacular debut in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Rankings 2024, Indian Institute of Management Indore has been ranked 3rd among the IIMs and 61st globally in the Executive Education (Open) category.

Additionally, the premier institute in Indore has secured the 3rd position among the IIMs and 85th globally in the Executive Education (Customised) category.

IIM Indore is now among the top 100 B-Schools to offer the best executive education programmes.

The FT Executive Education Rankings are highly regarded worldwide, evaluating business schools based on various criteria that measure the quality and effectiveness of their executive education programmes.

"IIM Indore's outstanding debut in this ranking reflects our dedication to providing high-quality educational experiences for the executives across the globe," said IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

"We currently offer over 250 executive education programmes, both open and customised, available in various formats—online, offline, and across different durations. We believe in education for all, and in today’s changing world, upskilling is essential,” he said.

IIM Indore is at the forefront of providing carefully curated programmes that cater to the needs of executives.

“We are renowned for our focus on academic excellence, reinforced by our Triple Crown accreditation. As the second IIM to receive this honour and among the top 1% of business schools globally to achieve it, our executive education programmes are contextually relevant to meet contemporary business challenges,” said Rai.

“We now aim to be in the top 50 globally in the Open Executive Education Programmes ranking in the coming years,” he added.

IIM Indore’s executive education programmes consist of a wide array of offerings designed to meet specific needs. “These programmes are conducted at our campuses in Indore and Mumbai. We also offer courses in UAE and the Middle East and now have 800+ alumni base there,” he said.

Notably, the institute has achieved the second highest score among the B-Schools in India in "Overall Satisfaction" with a remarkable 9.15 out of 10, indicating a high level of participant contentment with the programmes in the Open Executive Education Programme category.

Additionally, IIM Indore leads in "Faculty Diversity" with a score of 80, showcasing the diverse backgrounds of its teaching staff.

In the Customised Programmes Category, IIM Indore has demonstrated outstanding performance in several key categories. The institute scored the highest in "Preparation" (73), "Programme Design" (86), "Teaching Methods & Materials" (87), "Faculty" (85), "Follow-up" (89), "Aims Achieved" (87), "Value for Money" (86), and "Future Use" (80) among the Indian business schools.

IIM Indore offers a diverse portfolio of on-campus and online executive education programmes for professionals at different levels. From AI to People Management to Defence and Healthcare, the b-school’s programmes cover a broad spectrum. Additionally, the institute has collaborated with foreign universities to offer executive education courses.