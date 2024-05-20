Major Concern In Indore: Over 50% Surgeries Performed In MY Hospital Attributed To Road Accidents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The increasing number of road accidents in Indore has led to a significant influx of patients in the neurosurgery department at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital as about 50 per cent of surgeries performed in a year are of victims in road mishaps. Dr Rakesh Gupta, the head and professor of the department, reports that 50 per cent of road accident patients reaching the biggest government medical facility require neurosurgical treatment.

“Annually, the department performs around 3,000 minor surgeries and 900 major surgeries, with patients coming from Indore and surrounding regions. The high number of patients is partly due to the practice of police registering accident reports, which directs patients to MY Hospital for initial treatment,” Dr Gupta told media.

The HoD noted a concerning trend among the cases they receive: a significant number of severe head injuries are attributed to the lack of helmet use among motorists. "In most of the cases that come to us, people do not use helmets at all, leading to serious head injuries," Dr. Gupta stated. He emphasised the importance of wearing helmets and driving cautiously to prevent such injuries.

The hospital, dedicated to patient care, provides free treatment for these accident victims, ensuring they receive necessary medical attention regardless of their financial situation. Additionally, the neurosurgery department handles various other complex cases, including brain tumours, spinal cord injuries, hydrocephalus in children, and paralysis. Unique cases, such as injuries involving arrows to the head from tribal areas, also highlight the diverse challenges faced by the medical team.

National statistics underscore gravity of situation

According to a recent report by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Indore ranks second in the country for road accidents, with 4,680 incidents recorded. Delhi tops the list with 5,652 accidents, while Jabalpur follows Indore with 4,046 accidents. The growing number of road accidents not only places a heavy burden on medical facilities like MY Hospital but also calls for immediate action from both authorities and the public.