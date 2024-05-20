MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Counting Of Votes To Be Done In 146 Rounds In Indore

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Counting of votes for Indore Lok Sabha constituency will be done in 146 rounds at the Nehru Stadium on June 4. Constituency-wise, counting of votes will done in 15 rounds in Depalpur, 17 rounds in Indore-1, 15 rounds in Indore-2, 14 rounds in Indore-3 and 14 rounds in Indore-4.

Similarly, 19 rounds will take place in Indore-5, 17 rounds in Rau, 17 rounds in Sanwer and 16 rounds in Mhow. Maximum number of 19 rounds will take place in Indore-5 constituency. The district election office, which has begun preparations for vote counting, gave these details to joint chief electoral officer Vivek Shrotriya who came to Indore on Sunday and inspected preparations being made at the Nehru Stadium.

He was informed that the counting of assembly constituency- wise votes will be done. Counting of votes of Mhow assembly constituency, which falls under Dhar parliamentary constituency, will also be held in Indore. He was told that a total of 169 tables will be set up assembly constituency-wise for counting of votes.

Counting of votes on first floor: Depalpur in Hall No 6, Indore-1 in Hall No 8, Indore-2 in Hall No 7 and Indore-3 in Hall No 9.

Counting of votes on ground floor: Indore-4 in Hall No 2, Indore-5 in Hall No 3, Rau in Hall No 1, Sanwer in Hall No 5. Votes of Mhow will be counted in Hall No 4 of the ground floor.