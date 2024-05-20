Indore: IMC’s Fake Bill Scam Blot On City’s Image, Say Both BJP, Congress |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fake bill scam that has tumbled out of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) closet is a blot on the image of the city. The entire city, all institutions should rise above party politics and raise their voice against this and ensure that thorough investigation into this scam is conducted. The culprits need to be given strict punishment and public money looted by them should be recovered.

This is the general opinion that was formed in the discussion - 'Ghotale Mein Bhi Number One' organised by State Press Club among representatives of various parties, social organisations and representatives of various media institutions. Former BJP MLA Gopikrishna Nema, leader of opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation Chintu Chouksey, Secretary of MP Congress Committee Rakesh Singh Yadav and Dr Piyush Joshi of AAP participated in this discussion.

Chouksey said, ‘Such a big scam is not possible without the political patronage. Small employees can’t do it on their own.’ Chouksey said that it should be investigated as to why the then commissioner Harshika Singh, who brought this scam to light, was transferred. Expressing no hope from the ongoing investigation, he said that the case will be closed after minor action against small people. Stating that the city is first, the party later, former city president Gopikrishna Nema said, ‘Till date, the size of this scam is stated to be Rs 140 crore but my estimate is that it’s over Rs 1k crore scam.

This is an unimaginable scam and the entire city should come together to raise voice. The money looted through this scam should be recovered anyhow. ‘About the inquiry committee, he said that the seriousness of the committee can be understood from the fact that only two members of the three-member committee have come to investigate. The state of police investigation is such that in just 15 days of arrest, one accused even got bail.

If the city residents do not organise, all the accused will soon be freed. He called upon the residents to stand up for the city,’ he said. Joshi of AAP said that due to such scams, India remains a poor country with rich people ruling. ‘Public memory is also very weak; with every new scam we forget the old ones. For the development of the city, the camouflage for removal gang will not suffice. The spirit of the soldiers will also have to be brought into the employees of IMC,’ he said.