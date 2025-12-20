Indore News: Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹ 1.6 Lakh

Indore News: Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City crime branch arrested a man with illegal MD drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh on Friday.

According to DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi, during patrolling near Sanjay Setu, the team noticed a man standing on the roadside who appeared suspicious. The team stopped and questioned him. He introduced himself as Nehru Khan, a resident of Azad Nagar area of the city.

During a search, police recovered 16.13 grams of illegal MD drugs from his possession. The seized drugs are estimated to have an international market value of about Rs 1.60 lakh. Khan was immediately taken into custody. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he used to buy MD drugs at cheaper rates and sell them at higher prices to drug addicts in the city to earn illegal profits. Police registered a case under sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is ongoing to identify other people involved in the drug supply network.

Read Also MP News: Urban Administration Department Orders For Weekly Report On 109 Legacy Waste Sites Of State

Man arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.4 lakh

Another man was arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 1.4 lakh in the Hira Nagar area, police said on Friday. According to TI Sushil Patel, during patrolling, a man was seen near ISBT bus stop who tried to flee after seeing a police vehicle.

However, the police team chased and managed to arrest him with 13.64 grams of MD drugs. The accused was identified as Arbaza alias Abbu, a resident of Azad Nagar area. He was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS act And is being questioned for his source of the drugs and other people involved in the drug trafficking.