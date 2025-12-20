Indore News: Black Panther Sighting Near RRCAT Turns Out To Be Fake | FAKE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A digital image depicting a black panther near the RRCAT boundary has been dismissed as a hoax following a comprehensive investigation by the forest department. The photograph, which allegedly showed the animal near the Himmatgarh village perimeter, triggered widespread anxiety across local WhatsApp groups and residential areas along CAT Road.

?Reports suggest the image was captured by Meet Chaudhary, 12, son of Lakhan Chaudhary, at approximately 11:15 am. Shortly after the picture gained traction, a factory worker in the vicinity claimed to have sighted a similar animal at 7:00 pm. However, field teams dispatched to the scrub forest patches and agricultural stretches found no physical evidence, such as pugmarks or scats, to support these claims.

Investigation reveals digital manipulation

Forest officials confirmed that an examination of the mobile phone used to take the photograph showed signs of multiple edits. The background structures and vegetation in the image did not align with the physical terrain of the RRCAT campus. Furthermore, statements provided by the primary witnesses were found to be inconsistent during the verification process.

Indore divisional forest officer Pradeep Mishra stated that the department treated the matter with urgency but found no ecological indicators of a large carnivore. "A black panther is not a separate species but a melanistic form of the Indian leopard," Mishra said. He explained that these animals are rare and typically inhabit dense landscapes like the Western Ghats or Tadoba, making a sighting in Indore's peri-urban environment highly unlikely.

Precautionary surveillance remains active

Despite the lack of evidence, the department has intensified patrolling near forest edges and Himmatgarh village to reassure the public. Camera traps are being deployed to monitor any potential wildlife movement.