Indore News: Man Arrested While Selling Chinese Manjha | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the special campaign ‘Operation Sky’, police from Aerodrome police station took action against the sale of banned Chinese manjha ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.

According to the police, information about the illegal supply of Chinese manjha in the Chhota Bangarda area was received from an informer. Acting swiftly, the police team laid a trap and caught Nisharth Sisodia while he was allegedly trying to supply the banned material.

During the search, police seized 10 large rolls of banned Chinese manjha, which is known to cause serious injuries to humans and birds. A case was registered against the accused under section 223(A) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.

Police warned that selling or storing banned Chinese manjha is a serious offence and can become non-bailable if it causes severe harm. Police appealed to citizens to use only traditional cotton thread for kite flying and report illegal sale of Chinese manjha to the police.

Youth arrested for selling banned Chinese Manjha

Sanyogitaganj police station staff also arrested a person with banned Chinese manjha in the area on Thursday. According to the police, during a special checking drive, police caught a juvenile in conflict with law with one bundle of banned Chinese manjha.

Based on the information provided by the juvenile, police later arrested Sunny Agrawal of Sukhdev Nagar area of the city and seized four bundles of banned Chinese manjha from him worth approximately Rs 2,500 were seized from them. A case was registered against the accused under section 125 and 223(B) of the BNS. Police are questioning the accused to find out the source and distribution network of the banned manjha.