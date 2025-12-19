MP News: SIR Notices For 4.6% Unmapped Voters In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list in Indore will begin from December 23 and will continue till January 22 next year, said Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India on Friday.

During the period, notices will be issued to approximately 4.66% of the unmapped voters in the district.

The concerned voters will have to submit their claims based on the documents prescribed by the Commission, which will be heard at the electoral registration officer (ERO) and assistant electoral registration officers (AERO)levels and decisions will be taken as per the rules. Sharma said that the process of submitting claims and objections will last for about a month, after which the next phase of action will be taken.

Sharma, who has also served as former Division Commissioner of Indore Division, conducted a review of the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in the district on Friday.

Collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma, along with sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Verma informed that most of the work under SIR has been completed in the district. In the meeting, it was informed that, keeping the convenience of voters in mind, EROs’ offices have been established at easily accessible locations close to the voters, so that they do not have to travel long distances. It was also ensured that no more than 50 cases would be heard in a single day, to facilitate fair and efficient hearings.