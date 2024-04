Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Saket Nagar, Alkapuri, BDA Complex & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a power outage schedule for April 30, 2024, affecting several areas across the city. The scheduled outages are planned at different times throughout the day to accommodate essential maintenance and repair work.

Area: Saket Nagar, Alkapuri, BDA Complex, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Vidhya Nagar, Surendra Palace, Narayan Nagar, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Housing Board Colony, Ayodhya Nagar, Jain Mandir, Geeta Colony, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Motiya Park, Nadeem Road, Ibrahimpura, Unani Safakhana, Chintaman Road, Chowk Bazar, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Jogipura, Aheer Mohalla, Patra, Kolipura, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Madrasi Basti, Panchsheel Nagar, Rahul Nagar, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Kolar Guest House, Patrakar Colony, Bangali Colony, Manipuram, Amrapali Parisar, Janki Nagar, Chinar Woodland, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: MP Nagar Zone 1, Press Complex, Parmali Wallace, and nearby areas.

Time: 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Area: Mandakini Colony, Gurukripa Tower, Janki Residency Fortune State, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

The scheduled power outages are essential for carrying out maintenance work to ensure the smooth functioning of the city's power infrastructure. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation advises residents to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements during the specified hours of power cuts.