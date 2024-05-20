 Madhya Pradesh @45.5 Deg/Cel: Nowgong, Ratlam Replace Datia As Hottest In State    
No relief anytime soon as heatwaves grip state. Rain & hail in Betul, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara @41.8  Bhopal sees drop in day temp by a notch, night temp up by a 1.6 deg/Cel.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh @45.5 Deg/Cel: Nowgong, Ratlam Replace Datia As Hottest In State     | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most parts of the state continued to reel under high temperatures on Monday. There was a nominal drop in day temperature as many parts experienced light rain accompanied with hail in the last 24 hours. Ratlam and Nowgaon replaced Datia as the hottest place in the state on Monday. Day temperature hovered above 45 degree Celsius in these three locations on the day. 

Nowgong and ratlam battled sweltering heat at 45.5 deg/cel each on the day. Datia that continued to be the hottest place in the state for the two days in a row experienced drop in day temperature which stood at 45.2 deg/cel on Monday. Dr Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist of Meteorological department, said, “ light rain has been experienced in many parts so,  there is nominal drop in day temperature but there is no relief from intense heat  wave specially in northern belt.”

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius after a drop of 1.2 degrees Celsius while its night temperature went up from 28 deg/cel to 29.6 deg/ Celsius on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday . Indore recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius while it recorded a night temperature of 29.0 degrees Celsius.

Besides, Betul, Anuppur, Chhindwara experienced hail in the last 24 hours. Similarly, dusty wind lashed many districts like Shivpuri, Ratlam, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Datia, Gwalior, Neemuch, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Seoni, Rewa, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Sagar, Singrauli, Chhatarpur, Satna, Shahdol and Dhar.   

Intense heat wave alert for 19 districts   Many parts of the state are in the grip of intense heat for the last one week in the state. Alert has been issued for Intense heat wave  in districts like Datia, Bhind, Nivari, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone,  Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri,  Gwalior, Morena and Sheopurkalan.  

Places                                    (deg/cel)

Datia                                              46.4

Ratlam                                            45.5

Nowgong                                       45.5

Khajuraho                                     44.8

Gwalior                                          44.7

Guna                                               44.6

Shivpuri                                         44.2

Ujjain                                              44

Dhar                                                43.6

Tikamgarh                                     43.7

Khandwa                                       43.5

Damoh                                            43.5

Khargone                                       43.4

Raisen                                             43

Narsinghpur                                 43

Umaria                                           42.4

Satna                                              42.2

Rewa                                               42    

