Madhya Pradesh @45.5 Deg/Cel: Nowgong, Ratlam Replace Datia As Hottest In State    

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most parts of the state continued to reel under high temperatures on Monday. There was a nominal drop in day temperature as many parts experienced light rain accompanied with hail in the last 24 hours. Ratlam and Nowgaon replaced Datia as the hottest place in the state on Monday. Day temperature hovered above 45 degree Celsius in these three locations on the day.

Nowgong and ratlam battled sweltering heat at 45.5 deg/cel each on the day. Datia that continued to be the hottest place in the state for the two days in a row experienced drop in day temperature which stood at 45.2 deg/cel on Monday. Dr Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist of Meteorological department, said, “ light rain has been experienced in many parts so, there is nominal drop in day temperature but there is no relief from intense heat wave specially in northern belt.”

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius after a drop of 1.2 degrees Celsius while its night temperature went up from 28 deg/cel to 29.6 deg/ Celsius on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday . Indore recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius while it recorded a night temperature of 29.0 degrees Celsius.

Besides, Betul, Anuppur, Chhindwara experienced hail in the last 24 hours. Similarly, dusty wind lashed many districts like Shivpuri, Ratlam, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Datia, Gwalior, Neemuch, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Seoni, Rewa, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Sagar, Singrauli, Chhatarpur, Satna, Shahdol and Dhar.

Intense heat wave alert for 19 districts Many parts of the state are in the grip of intense heat for the last one week in the state. Alert has been issued for Intense heat wave in districts like Datia, Bhind, Nivari, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena and Sheopurkalan.

Places (deg/cel)

Datia 46.4

Ratlam 45.5

Nowgong 45.5

Khajuraho 44.8

Gwalior 44.7

Guna 44.6

Shivpuri 44.2

Ujjain 44

Dhar 43.6

Tikamgarh 43.7

Khandwa 43.5

Damoh 43.5

Khargone 43.4

Raisen 43

Narsinghpur 43

Umaria 42.4

Satna 42.2

Rewa 42