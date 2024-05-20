MP Weather Update: State Braces For Severe Heatwave; Datia Records 47.5°C, Heat Wave Alerts Issued Statewide

Representative Image | Unspalsh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state gears up for a heated week, with Gwalior-Chambal region facing the maximum impact of the heat wave. Meanwhile, Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain are also witnessing intense heat.

On Sunday, Datia recorded a temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius, while Bhind registered 46 degrees. The meteorological department has issued an alert for severe heat in half of the state over the next four days. On the other hand, thunderstorms and rain are also possible in Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, and Pandhurna.

According to the Bhopal Meteorological Center, Datia recorded a temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature on Saturday was 47.2 degrees, suggesting that it might rise on Sunday. Rajasthani cities came in second for heat. The temperature in Pali was 46.9 degrees, in Sriganganagar 46.7 degrees, in Kota 46.2 degrees, and in Pilani 46.1 degrees, according to the meteorological agency. The third-hottest city in the nation was Datia.

Reason for this severe weather

IMD Bhopal stated that due to the western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and trough line, the eastern part of the state experienced thunderstorms and rain. This pattern ceased on Monday, after which the state will face severe heat. The meteorological department has also issued a heatwave alert.

Due to the western disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and trough line passing through the region, thunderstorms and rain persisted in the state for 10 days. On Sunday, Shajapur and Chhindwara also experienced thunderstorms and rain. The weather changed in the eastern districts, but in 30 districts, the heat was significant, with temperatures reaching between 40 to 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather predictions for the next three days

May 21: Orange alert for heatwave in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Chhatarpur.

Heatwave conditions expected in Panna, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, Anuppur, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur.

May 22: Orange alert for strong hot winds in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Niwari, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, and Panna.

Heatwave conditions expected in Bhopal, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, and Anuppur.

May 23: Severe heatwave alert in Rajgarh, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, and Panna.

Heatwave conditions expected in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, Raisen, Bhopal, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur Kalan, Tikamgarh, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, and Anuppur.