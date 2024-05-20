 Bhopal: 5 Held For Stabbing Listed Criminal Near Alpana Talkies
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Bhopal: 5 Held For Stabbing Listed Criminal Near Alpana Talkies | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of six miscreants, who had rivalry with another listed criminal, assaulted and stabbed him multiple times near Alpana Talkies on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the police said. The police added that the accused even fired at him and he sustained a bullet wound on his thigh.

The victim has survived the incident, while five accused have been arrested. Mangalwara police station TI Ajay Kumar Soni told Free Press that the man who was assaulted and shot at was Amir Ali (22), a listed criminal and resident of Aishbag.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, he was on way to Hamidia Hospital to see his friend’s relative admitted there. Three of his friends were also with him who were riding separate two-wheelers.

Amir was on his bike. No sooner did they reach near Alpana Talkies, six miscreants, of whom three have been identified as Zubair Kilkil, Shannu and Fardeen, as well as three of their accomplices arrived there in two cars and blocked his way.

They had old enmity with Amir and began assaulting him. Amir’s friends fled while he was stabbed seven times following the assault. The accused even fired two shots at him. He managed to dodge one while sustained a bullet wound on his thigh after another shot. The onlookers rushed Amir to the hospital. After the police were informed, they registered an attempt-to-murder case against all the accused and nabbed five of them.

