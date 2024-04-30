MP: Jilted Lover Kills Girl, Then Commits Suicide In Shivpuri

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover first killed his girlfriend and later committed suicide, in village Narhi under the Amola police station area of Shivpuri district on Sunday, said the police on Monday. Police found country made gun, two cartridges and pack of ‘Sindoor’ from the spot.

Police station in-charge Amit Chaturvedi told Free Press Journal that the two Rohit Tiwari (23) and Muskan Adivasi were missing from their houses since Saturday noon.

He added that they are neighbours and their families have friendly relations. The girl and the boy came in contact and developed a relationship.

The father of the girl told police that the girl had gone out of the house at around 3 pm to answer the call of nature, but when she did not return even after a long time, they started searching for her but failed to find her.

On Sunday the villagers spotted their bodies in a ditch in pool of blood.

The matter was reported to the police and the police sealed the area. The police said that in the primary investigation it was found that first the accused had shot the girl dead and then had shot himself.

According to sources, it is possible that Rohit wanted to marry Muskan and that is why he was carrying sindoor, and possibly Muskan refused for some reason and this enraged Rohit who killed her and then killed himself.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.