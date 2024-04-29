Bhopal: Youth Hangs Self Over Allegation Of Molesting Girl, Probe On | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old boy who visited Bilkhiriya in Bhopal district to attend his maternal uncle’s wedding, allegedly hanged himself in a forest in Daulatpur on Saturday late night, the police said. The police learnt during probe that some people at the wedding had charged him with molesting a girl. Upset over the allegation, he committed suicide. According to Bilkhiriya police, deceased Ajay Ahirwar was a native of a village in Sagar district.

His father Molu Ahirwar told the police that he and his family reached Bhopal on Friday to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding, which was to take place on Saturday. At the wedding, some people said Ajay molested a girl, which sparked a dispute. During the ceremony, Ajay went missing and was nowhere to be found.

When searched by his relatives, they discovered him hanging from a tree in a forest in Daulatpur after which they informed the police. Ajay’s kin suspect that he might have been murdered by someone who tried to pass off the incident as suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Class 12 student kills self in Chola, probe on

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A 17-year-old boy who had cleared Class 11 examination died after he consumed poison at his house in Chhola on Saturday noon. He was admitted to hospital where he died on Sunday, police said.

According to Chhola police, the boy who took the extreme step was Raja Singh Thakur, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Chola. He wanted to join Indian Army. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The boy’s mobile phone has been seized and the police are sifting through it to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step. Raja’s father is an electrician and has five more children.