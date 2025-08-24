 Shocker! Woman Consumes Poison, Feeds It To Her 3 Children After Husband Stops Her From Chewing ‘Gutka’ In MP's Satna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Family Tragedy Strikes MP's Satna Over A Domestic Dispute | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A family's life took a devastating turn in Itwan Dudaila village, near Madhya Pradesh's border with Uttar Pradesh, following a domestic dispute over a seemingly minor habit.

On a Saturday evening, Jhumki (32) allegedly gave a poisonous substance to her three young children before consuming it herself. Her husband, Babbu Yadav, told police that he had scolded his wife earlier for her habit of chewing gutkha, especially as their children were growing up. When he refused to give her money for it and went to work, the tragic event unfolded.

Upon returning, Yadav found his children complaining of stomach pain. His daughter's words, "Mummy fed us something bitter," were a harrowing clue to what had transpired. He immediately rushed all four family members to Majhgawan Hospital.

Despite swift action, his daughter succumbed at the first hospital. The mother and two remaining children were transferred to Satna District Hospital, but Jhumki and another daughter died on the way.

The deceased have been identified as Jhumki, and her daughters, Bulbul (1) and Chandrama (3). The couple's son, Deepchandra (4), remains in critical condition at the district hospital, battling for his life.

