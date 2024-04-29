Bhopal: Attack On Banda MLA; Two Minors Detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy had pelted stone on the MLA’s car of Banda constituency of Sagar district on Saturday late evening, said the police on Sunday. In the incident the windscreen of the car damaged and the MLA remained safe. Though the windscreen of car was damaged, MLA Virendra Singh remained safe.

The BJP MLA Virendra Singh who won the election from Banda Assembly constituency told reporters that he was returning from Shahgarh to his home Banda after attending wedding functions on Saturday late evening. As they reached Karai village, an unidentified person pelted stone at his car. He came in front of the car and threw stone.

The stone hit the side of the car where he was sitting. The driver hurriedly parked the car in a safe area of the village. The MLA denied that he has enmity with people in the area but said someone might have hatched a conspiracy to hurt him. After the incident, he approached Baraytha police station and filed the complaint. Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari told Free Press that the police detained two minor boys involved in the incident.

According to minor boys, they were guarding their agriculture field from animals. Meanwhile, the MLA’s car passed by. At the same time, they spotted an animal on their farm. So, one of them pelted a stone, which accidently landed on car’s windscreen. As the incident happened, they ran away from the spot. Later, the police traced them. The police have registered the case and have started investigation.