 MP Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Mechanic in Bhopal; Police Launch Manhunt
A 29-year-old woman, who relocated to Bhopal after a marital dispute, accuses mechanic Tumesh Sahu of rape over the course of a year. Police launch search for the accused following the woman's complaint.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old married woman, who had parted ways with her husband and relocated to Bhopal, was allegedly raped by a mechanic in Bilkhiriya area for a year, the police said.

The police added that a case was registered against the accused on Saturday, and a hunt is on to nab him.

As per Bilkhiriya police, following a marital dispute with her husband , the 29-year-old woman, a native of Chhindwara, had moved to Bhopal and took up accommodation in Bilkhiriya area. She began working for a building contractor.

During this, she came in touch with a mechanic Tumesh Sahu and befriended him. Sahu in March 2023, proposed to her which she accepted. Sahu took her to his rented accommodation in Bilkhiriya where he established physical relations despite her objections.

Later, when woman asked Sahu to marry her, he began making flimsy excuses and tried avoiding the topic and continued having relationship with her. He recently went to his native place in Chhattisgarh without informing the woman.

When the woman tried reaching out to him and he went incommunicado, the woman thereafter approached Bilkhiriya police and lodged a complaint against him. The police have begun searching for him, they said.

