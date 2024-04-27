Electoral Bond Case: Plea Seeking Probe By Court-Monitored SIT Filed In Supreme Court

Electoral Bond Scam: Petition Filed For Probe By SIT In Apex Court, Says Petitioner At Bhopal's Press Conference | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A petition seeking a probe by a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Electoral Bond case has been filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The petition has been filed in the Apex Court by Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL).

Petitioner Anjali Bhadwaj, who is also a member of Common Cause, and her advocate, Prashant Bhushan, a renowned lawyer of the Supreme Court, informed them during a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday.

Both of them claimed that the electoral bond is the biggest scam in the nation and requires a thorough investigation by an independent body. They alleged that companies that gave money to political parties through electoral bonds either received huge projects or the investigation against them (in any case) went into the backburner.

The data shows that Rs 12,155.1 crore worth of electoral bonds were purchased by corporate groups, companies, and individuals, and Rs 12,769.08 crore worth of electoral bonds were cashed by political parties since April 12, 2019. The BJP was the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds.

Apprehending that investigative agencies were used as a mask to extort the money, they said the analysis of the data indicates possible corruption and illegality that needs further investigation by a court-monitored SIT.