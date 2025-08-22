 Mumbai Police Busts Nationwide Cyber Fraud Ring Swindling ₹60 Crores; Arrests 12 In Kandivali Seizing SIM Cards & Passbooks
Mumbai Police arrested 12 individuals, including a couple, dismantling a cyber fraud ring that swindled Rs 60.82 crore nationwide. Authorities confiscated SIM cards and bank passbooks used in fraud, with investigations revealing ongoing scams since last year.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Busts Nationwide Cyber Fraud Ring Swindling ₹60 Crores; Arrests 12 In Kandivali Seizing SIM Cards & Passbooks | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police is implementing stringent actions to combat cyber criminals in Mumbai, the nation's financial hub. In this operation, the Mumbai Police has dismantled a cyber fraud ring by arresting 12 individuals, which includes a married couple. These individuals reportedly swindled individuals across various regions of the country out of Rs 60.82 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Raj Tilak Roshan from Mumbai Police provided details regarding this entire operation. He stated that these arrests occurred following a raid by the Mumbai Crime Branch at an office in the western suburb of Kandivali on August 12.

In the course of this, authorities confiscated SIM cards and bank passbooks. He mentioned that five of the apprehended suspects had reportedly sold their bank accounts and SIM cards, which were utilized for cyber fraud. SIM cards and bank accounts were acquired for Rs 7,000-8,000.

The officer mentioned that this gang previously purchased SIM cards and bank accounts for Rs 7,000-8,000. They were utilized for digital deception, internet purchases, and fraud in stock trading. He stated that the group had purchased 943 bank accounts, with 180 being utilized for fraudulent activities.

article-image

According to a report by Amar Ujala, investigations have shown that the defendants have been defrauding individuals in this manner since the previous year.

The officer stated that inquiries have shown that Rs 60.82 crore was swindled from individuals nationwide utilizing these bank accounts and SIM cards. This comprises a fraud of Rs 1.67 crore in Mumbai and Rs 10.57 crore in other parts of Maharashtra.

