Mumbai: Retired BEST Conductor, Relatives Duped Of ₹72 Lakh In Job Scam; Accused Offered Placements Via 'CM Quota'

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A massive job fraud case has surfaced in Jogeshwari, where a retired BEST conductor, along with his family members and acquaintances, was cheated of nearly Rs 72 lakh under the false promise of employment in reputed institutions such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Thane Municipal Corporation, and even through a so-called 'Chief Minister’s quota.'

The complainant, Mohan Jadhav, a resident of Satara district and a retired conductor from BEST’s Majas Depot, approached the Meghwadi police after realising he and his family had been deceived. According to a Lokmat Times report quoting the police, two accused, Tanaji Shilimkar and his son, Kushal, are alleged to have masterminded the fraud by issuing fake appointment letters and siphoning off large sums of money. Cops believe that the duo may have cheated several other unemployed youths in a similar manner.

How Did The Fraud Take Place?

Jadhav came into contact with Tanaji years ago when both were employed as conductors at the Majas Depot. Their families grew close over time, and after Jadhav’s retirement in March 2022, they remained in touch. When Jadhav’s elder daughter, Pooja, began searching for a job, Tanaji offered to help her, claiming he had access to placements through the Chief Minister’s quota. Trusting his long-time acquaintance, Jadhav paid him Rs 5 lakh for his daughter’s supposed posting in SBI. Soon after, the Shilimkars handed over a fake appointment letter, strengthening the family’s faith in them.

Jadhav's Family Members Joined Him For Acquiring Jobs

Encouraged by this, Jadhav’s relatives, including his brother Dilip, niece Rutuja Nanaware, and nephews Mangesh and Anand, also sought similar opportunities. Collectively, they paid around Rs 28.55 lakh in installments. Word spread further among extended family members and acquaintances, leading Jadhav’s elder brother Ramchandra and others to approach the Shilimkars. Between March 2022 and February 2023, the father-son duo allegedly collected nearly Rs 72 lakh by promising jobs in SBI, Thane Municipal Corporation, and other government departments.

The fraud began to unravel when Pooja and Anand visited the address listed in one of the appointment letters, only to find no SBI branch at the location. When confronted, the accused allegedly demanded more money, warning that neither jobs nor refunds would be forthcoming without additional payments.

Realising the scale of deception, Jadhav finally lodged a complaint. Police have since registered a case against Tanaji and Kushal Shilimkar for cheating, criminal conspiracy, and misappropriation of funds. The investigation is ongoing, and officials suspect that more victims may soon come forward.