Madhya Pradesh: No Reply Yet On OBC Backlog Posts, MPPSC And Government Skip High Court Submission | Representative Image (Adobe Stock)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Neither Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) nor the state government submitted a response in the High Court's principal bench at Jabalpur on Monday regarding the backlog posts of OBC assistant professors in Higher Education Department.

The matter was listed for hearing, but no reply was filed. The next hearing is scheduled for September 9.

The petition challenges an advertisement issued by MPPSC on December 30, 2024, which mentioned 31 backlog posts under the OBC category.

Petitioners argue that these were not reflected in an earlier advertisement published on December 30, 2022, which had notified 200 posts of assistant professor in English subject. That recruitment process is currently underway.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur, representing petitioners, said they had appeared for the 2022 exam but were not selected. He alleged that many OBC candidates were restricted within a 13% quota.

He said, “It has been clearly stated in Supreme Court rulings that backlog vacancies must be filled only from the respective category. MPPSC failed to do so. The 2022 recruitment ignored backlog vacancies that should have been filled before 2019 and the 2024 advertisement manipulated the OBC quota.”