 Madhya Pradesh: No Reply Yet On OBC Backlog Posts, MPPSC And Government Skip High Court Submission
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: No Reply Yet On OBC Backlog Posts, MPPSC And Government Skip High Court Submission

Madhya Pradesh: No Reply Yet On OBC Backlog Posts, MPPSC And Government Skip High Court Submission

Petitioners allege manipulation of assistant professor vacancies

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: No Reply Yet On OBC Backlog Posts, MPPSC And Government Skip High Court Submission | Representative Image (Adobe Stock)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Neither Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) nor the state government submitted a response in the High Court's principal bench at Jabalpur on Monday regarding the backlog posts of OBC assistant professors in Higher Education Department.

The matter was listed for hearing, but no reply was filed. The next hearing is scheduled for September 9.

The petition challenges an advertisement issued by MPPSC on December 30, 2024, which mentioned 31 backlog posts under the OBC category.

Read Also
Biker Falls, Dumper Gets Stuck After Major Part Of Road Collapses, Creating 6-Foot Deep Pit In...
article-image

Petitioners argue that these were not reflected in an earlier advertisement published on December 30, 2022, which had notified 200 posts of assistant professor in English subject. That recruitment process is currently underway.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur, representing petitioners, said they had appeared for the 2022 exam but were not selected. He alleged that many OBC candidates were restricted within a 13% quota.

He said, “It has been clearly stated in Supreme Court rulings that backlog vacancies must be filled only from the respective category. MPPSC failed to do so. The 2022 recruitment ignored backlog vacancies that should have been filled before 2019 and the 2024 advertisement manipulated the OBC quota.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District