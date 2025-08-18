 Biker Falls, Dumper Gets Stuck After Major Part Of Road Collapses, Creating 6-Foot Deep Pit In MP’s Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBiker Falls, Dumper Gets Stuck After Major Part Of Road Collapses, Creating 6-Foot Deep Pit In MP’s Gwalior

Biker Falls, Dumper Gets Stuck After Major Part Of Road Collapses, Creating 6-Foot Deep Pit In MP’s Gwalior

Traffic on the busy route remained disrupted for hours as drivers and passersby struggled to move the vehicle

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Road Caves In On MP's Gwalior's Busy Road; Biker Falls, Dumper Stuck Residents Outraged Over Dilapidated Streets | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped commuters when a major part of a busy road collapsed in Gwalior on Monday, creating a six-foot-deep pit.

The incident was reported from Gwalior's Sagar Tal Road where a sand laden dumper was navigating through the road when the vehicle's rear part got stuck in the road due to sudden collapse and the dumper tilted to one side at 45 degrees.

Check out the video below:

No casualties were reported as the driver jumped off at the right time. However, if the the vehicle has overturned it could have been a big accident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Read Also
SHOCKING! 15-Month-Old Baby Dies Of Malnutrition In MP's Shivpuri As Family Refuses Treatment...
article-image

Traffic on the busy route remained disrupted for hours as drivers and passersby struggled to move the vehicle. It was finally pulled out with the help of two JCB machines. After the dumper was removed, a massive pit was left in the middle of the road, posing a fresh hazard.

In one instance, a biker lost control and skidded into the pit but was rescued by bystanders before he could fall deeper. The incident sparked anger among residents and commuters, who lashed out at the administration over the poor condition of city roads.

Read Also
4 Accused Of Attempted Murder In Bhopal Held; Police Conduct Public Parade
article-image

According to a local, Asif who lives nearby, a few years ago a youth had lost his life after falling into a pothole in Anand Nagar. ‘Even then the authorities did not learn a lesson,’ he said.”

Ram Swaroop, another resident, said, “Just last week, a truck was stuck on the Anand Nagar main road. Road construction is being done with poor quality materials, and it is the public that suffers.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District