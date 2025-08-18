Biker Falls, Dumper Gets Stuck After Major Part Of Road Collapses, Creating 6-Foot Deep Pit In MP’s Gwalior

Road Caves In On MP's Gwalior's Busy Road; Biker Falls, Dumper Stuck Residents Outraged Over Dilapidated Streets | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped commuters when a major part of a busy road collapsed in Gwalior on Monday, creating a six-foot-deep pit.

The incident was reported from Gwalior's Sagar Tal Road where a sand laden dumper was navigating through the road when the vehicle's rear part got stuck in the road due to sudden collapse and the dumper tilted to one side at 45 degrees.

Check out the video below:

No casualties were reported as the driver jumped off at the right time. However, if the the vehicle has overturned it could have been a big accident.

Traffic on the busy route remained disrupted for hours as drivers and passersby struggled to move the vehicle. It was finally pulled out with the help of two JCB machines. After the dumper was removed, a massive pit was left in the middle of the road, posing a fresh hazard.

In one instance, a biker lost control and skidded into the pit but was rescued by bystanders before he could fall deeper. The incident sparked anger among residents and commuters, who lashed out at the administration over the poor condition of city roads.

According to a local, Asif who lives nearby, a few years ago a youth had lost his life after falling into a pothole in Anand Nagar. ‘Even then the authorities did not learn a lesson,’ he said.”

Ram Swaroop, another resident, said, “Just last week, a truck was stuck on the Anand Nagar main road. Road construction is being done with poor quality materials, and it is the public that suffers.”