4 Accused Of Attempted Murder In Bhopal Held; Police Conduct Public Parade | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police have arrested four persons person charged with attempt to murder and rioting. Those who assisted the accused in hiding have also been nabbed.

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said police arrested Govind Malviya (29), Tausif Javed (24), Azhar Ali (19), and Shahrukh Ali, all residents of Dam Kheda. After their arrest, police conducted a public parade of the accused.

On August 4, complainants Durgesh alias Bhaiya Mahra and his brother Suresh Mahra, residents of A-Sector at Kolar Road, told police that Govind Malviya, Shubham Sardar, and Gajni waylaid and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, attempting to kill them. The victims had received serious injuries and were hospitalised.

Following the complaint, Kolar Road police registered a case and launched an investigation. Based on continuous raids and intelligence, the accused were tracked down and arrested.