Bhopal's Government Doctor Found Practising In Private Clinic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The licence of private clinic Bachpan and Nirogya has been suspended after Dr Pushpendra Chowkikar, a pediatrician at Civil Hospital in Bairasia was found practising there.

Earlier, the clinic was issued a notice by Chief Medical and Health Officer office and asked for a reply. As it failed to give a satisfactory reply, the licence and registration have been cancelled under Nursing Home and Clinic Establishment Act.

This clinic was inspected by Bhopal CMHO Dr Manish Sharma. Taking objection, the CMHO had issued a notice to Dr Chowkikar for practicing at a private institution without permission and information.

The private clinic was also issued a notice under Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Rozotherapy Related Establishments (Registration and Licencing) Act for taking the services of a government doctor.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said that the licence of the clinic had been cancelled. Dr Pushpendra Chowkikar has also been given a notice in this matter. As per the departmental rules, the process of disciplinary action against him is underway.