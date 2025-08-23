 Madhya Pradesh August 23 2025, Weather Update: Showers Continue In Bhopal; Heavy Rains Likely In Western Part Including Neemuch & Mandsaur
The intense spell of rain is expected to continue for next 3 days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
MP April 30 Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert For Ratlam, Neemuch & Mandsaur; Rains Likely In Over 40 Districts On May 2 and 3 | Skymet Weather (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to witness a strong spell of rain as the combined effect of the monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation persists. On Saturday, an alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Neemuch and Mandsaur districts within the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, 13 districts including Shivpuri, Morena, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur may witness heavy rain on Saturday. The intense spell of rain is expected to continue for next 3 days.

On Friday, many regions of the state braced heavy rainfall. Malajkhand of Balaghat recorded 1.25 inches of rainfall, Mandla received around 1 inch, Pachmarhi 4.5 inches, while Narsinghpur and Sheopur got half an inch each.

Urban centres of the state like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and other districts also received significant rainfall.

According to a senior weatherman, this intense spell of rainfall is a result of a monsoon trough is passing over the state. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation is active in the northern part. An alert for heavy rain has been issued in many districts for the next three days.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 16, the state has received an average rainfall of 33.6 inches against the expected amount of 27.4 inches, which is 6.2 inches above the average rainfall. Till now, the state has received 81% of rainfall quota so far.

