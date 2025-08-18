 Leopard Kills 8-Year-Old Boy In MP's Barwani
A leopard mauled to death an 8-year-old boy in Rajpur area of Barwani

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Leopard Kills 8-Year-Old Boy In MP's Barwani | Representational Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard mauled to death an 8-year-old boy in Rajpur area of Barwani on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when leopard suddenly attacked children playing near a farm in Indalpur village.

The leopard grabbed boy named Subhash by the neck and began dragging him away. Villagers heard the commotion and rushed to help, but unfortunately, the boy had already succumbed to his injuries by the time they reached him.

Reports indicate that four to five children were playing near the fields when the attack happened. The other children ran back to the village in fear to inform the adults. Villagers quickly arrived at the scene and managed to scare the leopard away.

Subhash was taken to the Rajpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Following the incident, the forest, police and revenue departments were alerted. The CMHO was instructed to keep emergency services on standby.

A compensation of Rs 8 lakh was announced for the boy's family. DFO Ashish Bansod stated that cages and camera traps are being set up around the village and night patrols have been increased.

