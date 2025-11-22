Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Appoints 40 District Liaison Chiefs As Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Leaders To Stay In Districts Until Polls

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Thane, Nov 22: Against the backdrop of local body elections, Shiv Sena today announced the district liaison chiefs (Shiv Sena Zila Samparkh Pramukh). Senior party leaders, MPs, and MLAs have been appointed as district liaison chiefs to fight strongly in the Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad, and upcoming Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation elections.

Shiv Sena chief leader and state deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed the liaison chiefs to stay in the district until the local body election program is completed.

Party Issues Press Release Listing 40 District Liaison Appointments

A press release has been issued by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More, and the party has announced district liaison chief posts at 40 places in the state. MP Naresh Mhaske has been given the responsibility of Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

The responsibility of Sindhudurg District Liaison Chief in Konkan has been given to Kiran Pavaskar and Rajesh More. Yashwant Jadhav for Ratnagiri, Sanjay Ghadi for Raigad Rural, Ravindra Phatak for Palghar, Prakash Patil for Thane Rural, Siddhesh Kadam for Pimpri Chinchwad city, MP Shrirang Barne and Ram Repale for Pune Rural, Sharad Kanse for Satara, Rajesh Kshirsagar for Sangli, MP Dhairyashil Mane and Sanjay Mandlik for Kolhapur, Sanjay Kadam for Solapur, Ram Repale for Nashik Lok Sabha, Ram Repale along with Bhausaheb Chaudhary for Dindori Lok Sabha have been appointed as District Liaison Chiefs.

Responsibilities Assigned Across Multiple Districts

Sunil Chaudhary has been given the responsibility for Jalgaon district, Rajendra Gavit for Nandurbar, and Manjula Gavit for Dhule. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Vilas Parkar, the city liaison chief, has been appointed, while Arjun Khotkar for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural, and Arjun Khotkar and Bhaskar Ambekar for Jalna have been elected. T. P. Munde and Manoj Shinde for Beed, Rajan Salvi for Dharashiv, Siddharam Mhetre for Nanded, Kishor Darade for Latur, Hemant Patil for Buldhana, Anand Jadhav for Parbhani, Deepak Sawant for Nagpur rural and Nagpur city, and Kiran Pandav along with Deepak Sawant for Gadchiroli have been given the responsibility of District Liaison Chief.

It has been stated in the press release that Gopikishan Bajoria for Bhandara, Narendra Bhondekar for Amravati, Rajendra Sapte for Wardha, Hemant Godse for Yavatmal, Jagdish Gupta for Washim, Hemant Patil for Hingoli, Abhijit Adsul for Akola, Chandrapur Kiran Pandav and Vijay Choughule for Ahilyanagar have been appointed as District Liaisons.

