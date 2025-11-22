Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No Need for Anyone’s Permission'

Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Criticizes Congress Over MNS Alliance Rift |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on November 22 slammed the Mumbai Congress, saying that the Sena and the MNS have already come together for the upcoming BMC polls and that the party does not need anyone's orders or permission to do so. His statement came days after Mumbai Congress Unit last Sunday, November 15 announced that the party will contest Mumbai civic polls independently and will take along "like-minded" parties.

Elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

Taking to official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Sanjay Raut wrote, "Without orders from Delhi, I will not take MNS to the forefront: Mumbai Congress. This could be Congress's personal decision. Shiv Sena and MNS have already come together, this is the people's will. There is no need for anyone's orders or permission for that. Shri Sharad Pawar and the left parties are also together. Save Mumbai!"

Congress Reacts On Raut's Statement

While speaking to IANS, Congress leader Madhukar Chavan said that only the party’s top leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will decide with whom the party will contest elections. "Sanjay Raut does not run our party. In the current situation, I can say clearly that the Congress Party will contest the election on its own strength," he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's tweet, Congress leader Madhukar Chavan says, "Sanjay Raut does not run our party. Our party is led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and in Mumbai by our senior leadership. Only… pic.twitter.com/80fDWoskA9 — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2025

Why Has Congress Decided To Go Solo?

The Congress' stand to go solo has come amid the time when Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Raj Thackeray, are set to join hands for the civic elections. Reports by PTI stated that a section of the Congress party is opposed to including Raj Thackeray in any alliance because of his strong stance against North Indian migrants.

Sanjay Raut's Two-Month Break From Public Life

Earlier on October 31, Raut announced he would step away from public life for the next two months due to health issues. The announcement sent ripples through Maharashtra’s political circles, especially as it comes just months before the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. In the note, he disclosed that his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that he had been advised complete rest by doctors.

