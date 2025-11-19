 'Expressed Long-Standing Support For Alliance': Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad Meets Sharad Pawar Amid 'MVA Fallout' Ahead Of BMC Polls | Video
'Expressed Long-Standing Support For Alliance': Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad Meets Sharad Pawar Amid 'MVA Fallout' Ahead Of BMC Polls | Video

Elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026. The Congress' stand to go solo has come amid the possibility of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Raj Thackeray, joining hands for the civic elections.

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
article-image
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Meets NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on November 19 met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence to discuss about the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The meeting was also attended by Supriya Sule and other Congress Leaders Aslam Shaikh, Jyoti Gaikwad and Amin Patel.

The meeting came after Congress MP last week announced that the party will contest Mumbai civic polls independently and will take along "like-minded" parties.

After the meeting, she spoke to reporters and said, "We had a detailed discussion, including about the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. We expressed our long-standing support for the alliance and discussed the future leadership in Mumbai..."

Elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

Earlier on November 15, Gaikwad had said, “We must ensure the election of Congress corporators… prepare for all 227 seats. Hoisting the victorious flag over the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is the Congress party's goal, the corrupt administration of the ruling Mahayuti in BMC.”

Congress opposed to Sena UBT joining hands with MNS

The Congress' stand to go solo has come amid the possibility of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Raj Thackeray, joining hands for the civic elections. Reports by PTI stated that a section of the Congress party is opposed to including Raj Thackeray in any alliance because of his strong stance against North Indian migrants.

Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Congress free to take its decision to go solo'

On November 16, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Congress can take its decisions independently, and so does his party, a day after the grand old party and MVA ally announced that it is planning a solo contest in the Mumbai civic body polls. While speaking to reporters, he said, "The Congress is an independent party, and so is mine. The Congress is free to take its decision, and my party is also free to do so."

