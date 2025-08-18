VIDEO: Three Killed, One Injured As Water Tank Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Indore's Under-Construction Building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people lost their lives and one more was injured after the wall of an under-construction water tank collapsed in Smart City 3 Colony near Shiv City Colony on Sunday afternoon.

The tragic incident took place around 12 pm when continuous rain had weakened the partially built structure.

The accident fell under the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar police station.

According to the Eyewitnesses, the victims were standing close to the construction site when the wall suddenly gave way, trapping them under the debris. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and, with help from others, managed to rescue the victims before shifting them to the hospital. However, doctors declared three of them brought dead.

The lone survivor, identified as Sohan (15), is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Gautam Rathore (22), a resident of Dwarkapuri, and two residents of Kundan Nagar — Rameshwar Panwar (48) and Titu Rathod (35). Their families were left devastated upon hearing the news.

Senior police officials reached the site soon after receiving information about the collapse.

They inspected the scene and assured that a detailed investigation will be carried out to determine whether negligence in construction or lack of safety measures was responsible.

The incident has raised questions about the safety standards being followed in construction projects, especially during the ongoing monsoon season.

Authorities are likely to examine the contractor’s role and the quality of construction work. Further action will be taken based on the investigation report.