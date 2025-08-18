Around Half Dozen Injured After Two Groups Attack Each Other With Knives At Birthday Party In Jabalpur; BJP's Golu Armo Named As Accused

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Around half a dozen people were injured after a fight broke out between two groups during a birthday party in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The clash took place at SSB Resort, where members of one group attacked the other with knives. What was meant to be a celebration quickly turned into chaos, leaving the local community shocked.

BJP leader Golu Armo has been accused being involved in the dispute and violence.

According to information, the incident took placein Jabalpur’s Bargi Nagar area on Sunday night.

Police said the dispute was linked to an old rivalry between the groups. During the attack, four people were badly injured and were taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Doctors said their condition is stable but they remain under observation.

Guests at the party described scenes of panic as the fight suddenly turned violent, forcing many to run for safety.

Matter takes political turn...

The matter also took a political turn after BJP leader Golu Armo was accused of being involved in the dispute and violence.

Bargi police reached the spot soon after the incident. A case has been registered, and officers have begun investigating.

CCTV footage from the resort is being checked to identify all those involved in the fight.

Officials said strict action will be taken against the attackers.