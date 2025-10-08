Indore News: Nursing Students Gain New Perspective On Sustainability | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of 41 final-year B.Sc. nursing students from a private college, accompanied by their faculty members, visited the Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development in Sanawadiya as part of an educational tour.

The visit offered a hands-on experience in sustainable living and clean lifestyle practices.

The group was received by centre director Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan, who conducted a detailed tour of the campus. Surrounded by diverse plant life, the students witnessed sustainable models in action, including organic farming, solar cooking, solar food processing using dryers, and renewable energy generation through solar and wind power.

Tuhina Jha, an intern at the centre with a background in economics, demonstrated a collection of 65 everyday use products made through chemical-free and zero-waste processes.

Following the campus tour, an interactive session was held. McGilligan shared her personal journey, recalling how a year-long hospitalisation in the mid-1960s following India’s first successful open-heart surgery shaped her perspective on healthcare. She credited the care she received from nurses as a pivotal influence in her life and later work, which included empowering tribal girls, volunteering during a guinea worm eradication campaign in Jhabua, and continuing public service despite undergoing multiple cancer surgeries.

"A good nurse is more important than a doctor because they spend more time with patients, and their care significantly supports recovery," she said while addressing the students.

Faculty member Tanvi Jha spoke on the importance of internal health, stating that a career in nursing requires strong mental resilience to manage stress and serve others with dedication.

Students shared their reflections following the session. Aditya Baghel said the visit shifted his understanding of sustainability and highlighted the need to preserve natural resources. Alisha Shaikh said the centre’s zero-waste approach inspired her to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Payal Gautam noted the positive impact of a chemical-free environment on physical and mental health.

Rakhee said she was moved by McGilligan’s lifelong commitment to social work and community service. Jamuna Digal found solar-powered cooking and preservation techniques especially valuable, saying they motivate her to practice eco-friendly habits.

