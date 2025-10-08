Bhopal News: Traffic Fine Pile Up; E-Challans Worth Over ₹5 Crore Issued, Only ₹50 Lakh Paid So Far

Traffic Fine Pile Up: E-Challans Worth Over ₹5 Crore Issued, Only ₹50 Lakh Paid So Far | Anand Chaini

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) keeps a close watch on traffic rule violators in Bhopal and issues e-challans regularly, the majority of offenders are yet to pay their fines. According to data from the city traffic police, e-challan payments remain alarmingly low compared to the number of challans issued.

From January to September this year, a total of 1,54,500 e-challans were generated through ITMS for traffic violations, which include red light jump, not wearing helmets, over-speeding, and triple riding.

However, only 13,398 violators have cleared their dues so far. Out of the total fine amount of Rs 5,33,02,100, merely Rs 50,13,600 has been collected. This means Rs 4.82 crore in penalties is still pending from 1,41,102 offenders.

The data reveals that riding without a helmet continues to be the most common violation recorded by ITMS cameras. Red signal jumping follows closely behind.

Over-speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of road accidents, has seen comparatively fewer challans. Out of 3,759 challans issued for over-speeding, only 760 violators have paid their fines. Similarly, many two-wheelers carrying three riders have been fined, but compliance with payment in these cases also remains poor.

When comparing month-wise data, July recorded the highest number of e-challans at 24,881. However, the number dropped significantly to 7,179 by the end of September. In May, the figure was just 10,475 challans.

Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said that while the ITMS has helped identify violators efficiently and issue fines, the challenge lies in ensuring recovery. He said that the purpose of e-challans is not merely to collect fines but to encourage responsible driving.

E-challan for not wearing helmet: 1,29,137

For red light jump: 16,898

Triple riding: 4,706

Over-speeding: 3,759

[Story by Farhan Ahmed Siddiqui]