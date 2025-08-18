IIT-Indore And SFRI Join Forces To Address Human-Wildlife Conflict Using AI | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark step towards wildlife conservation and sustainable forest management, Indian Institute of Technology Indore and State Forest Research Institute (SFRI), Jabalpur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, particularly in areas affected by railway line expansion projects and other linear infrastructure activities near wildlife habitats.

SFRI has long played a vital role in forestry and wildlife research in Madhya Pradesh, while IIT Indore, a premier technology institute in Central India, has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for societal welfare.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in advancing forestry and wildlife research in the region. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi and SFRI director Pradeep Vasudeva among others.

Joshi expressed deep concern over the growing threats to wildlife and reaffirmed IIT Indore’s full support to SFRI’s mission of protecting biodiversity and reducing human-animal conflict.

Vasudeva emphasised that partnering with IIT Indore will strengthen forest management in Madhya Pradesh, enhance forestry and wildlife research and promote the application of modern technologies to resolve critical challenges.

Under the leadership of both institutions, the collaboration will focus on integrating research excellence, innovative technological solutions and field-level implementation to create tangible impact.

Following the signing ceremony, director Vasudeva and Prof Joshi delivered detailed presentations showcasing SFRI’s past achievements and ongoing initiatives in preserving forests and wildlife across the state.