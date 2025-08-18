 Indore's Zakir Khan Create History At Madison Square
Indore's Zakir Khan Create History At Madison Square

Indore-born comedian becomes first to headline at Madison Square Garden in Hindi, marking a global milestone for Indian stand-up

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Indore's Zakir Khan Create History At Madison Square | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From the bustling streets of Indore to the dazzling lights of New York, comedian Zakir Khan has taken his hometown’s spirit to the world stage.

On Sunday, he made history by becoming the first Indian to perform a Hindi stand-up comedy show at Madison Square Garden, one of the most prestigious venues in the world.

Known lovingly as Indore’s ‘sakht launda,’ Khan performed before a sold-out crowd of 6k blending sharp observational humour, heartfelt storytelling and poetic shayari. For Indore, the achievement is a proud reminder that talent nurtured in its gullies can resonate across continents.

Before the show, his poster lit up Times Square billboards and his appearance on US media highlighted the cultural leap Hindi comedy has taken. He also shared a light-hearted cooking session with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, reflecting the growing reach of Indian artistes abroad.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York, Khan said, ‘Madison Square Garden was never part of the plan, it felt like a place for big stars, not boys from Indore. But sometimes life goes beyond your dreams.’

Khan, who first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up, has become a voice for the aam aadmi through his specials Haq Se Single, Tathastu and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Indore’s boy now stands among the world’s comedy greats, proving language is no barrier to global laughter.

