KEA Releases Admit Cards For PGCET MBA, MCA 2024 Exams; All Details Here!

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to conduct the Karnataka PGCET MBA and MCA 2024 exam on August 4, 2024. The admit cards for the said exam have been released by the authority. Candidates can check and download the admit cards from the KEA's official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates have to enter the application number and the first four letters of their name to download the admit card.

"Eligible candidates who have registered and paid the fees can download the Admission Ticket from 25-07-2024 by selecting the appropriate link in the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in," reads the official notice.

"Candidates are informed to verify the exam subject and details printed on the admission ticket and appear for the PGCET-2024 examination in the centre specified in the admission ticket. Candidates should follow the instructions along with the admission ticket and compulsorily follow the dress code published on the KEA website," notice added.

How to Download an Admission Card



Step 1: Visit the official website.



Step 2: Search the homepage for the Admit Card link.



Step 3: Click the provided link and provide the necessary information.



Step 4: Your screen will open the admit card.



Step 5: Analyze details



Step 6: Download and save for later use.



Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. Applicants can get and view their admit card online if they are qualified to take the test.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.